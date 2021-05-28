Schließen

Making Worlds from Literature

  • While W.E.B. Du Bois’s first novel, The Quest of the Silver Fleece (1911), is set squarely in the USA, his second work of fiction, Dark Princess: A Romance (1928), abandons this national framework, depicting the treatment of African Americans in the USA as embedded into an international system of economic exploitation based on racial categories. Ultimately, the political visions offered in the novels differ starkly, but both employ a Western literary canon – so-called ‘classics’ from Greek, German, English, French, and US American literature. With this, Du Bois attempts to create a new space for African Americans in the world (literature) of the 20th century. Weary of the traditions of this ‘world literature’, the novels complicate and begin to decenter the canon that they draw on. This reading traces what I interpret as subtle signs of frustration over the limits set by the literature that underlies Dark Princess, while its predecessor had been more optimistic in its appropriation of Eurocentric fiction for its propagandist aims.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Verena AdamikORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1177/0725513621993308
ISSN:0725-5136
ISSN:1461-7455
Title of parent work (English):Thesis eleven : critical theory and historical sociology
Subtitle (English):W.E.B. Du Bois’s The Quest of the Silver Fleece and Dark Princess
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/16
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/05/28
Volume:162
Issue:1
First page:105
Last Page:120
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 81 Amerikanische Literatur in Englisch / 810 Amerikanische Literatur in in Englisch

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo