PGE(2) enhanced TNF alpha-mediated IL-8 induction in monocytic cell lines and PBMC

Background & purpose: Recent studies suggested a role of prostaglandin E-2 (PGE(2)) in the expression of the chemokine IL-8 by monocytes. The function of EP4 receptor for TNF alpha-induced IL-8 expression was studied in monocytic cell lines. Experimental approach: IL-8 mRNA and protein induction as well as IL-8 promoter activity and transcription factor activation were assessed in monocytic cell lines, primary blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and transgenic HEK293 cells expressing the EP4 receptor. Key results: In monocytic cell lines THP-1, MonoMac and U937 PGE(2) had only a marginal impact on IL-8 induction but strongly enhanced TNFa-induced IL-8 mRNA and protein synthesis. Similarly, in PBMC IL-8 mRNA induction was larger by simultaneous stimulation with TNF alpha and PGE(2) than by either stimulus alone. The EP4 receptor subtype was the most abundant EP receptor in all three cell lines and in PBMC. Stimulation of THP-1 cells with an EP4 specific agonist enhanced TNF alpha-induced IL-8 mRNA and protein formation to the same extent as PGE(2). In HEK293 cells expressing EP4, but not in wild type HEK293 cells lacking EP4, PGE(2) enhanced TNFainduced IL-8 protein and mRNA synthesis. In THP-1 cells, the enhancement of TNF alpha-mediated IL-8 mRNA induction by PGE(2) was mimicked by a PICA-activator. Furthermore in these cells PGE(2) induced expression of transcription factor C/EBPS, enhanced NF-KB activation by TNFa and inhibited TNF alpha-mediated AP-1 activation. PGE(2) and TNF alpha synergistically activated transcription factor CREB, induced C/EBPS expression and enhanced the activity of an IL-8 promoter fragment containing-223 bp upstream of the transcription start site. Conclusions and implications: These findings suggest that a combined stimulation of TNF alpha and PGE(2)/EP4 signal chains in monocytic cells leads to maximal IL-8 promoter activity, as well as IL-8 mRNA and protein induction, by activating the PICA/CREB/C/EB1313 as well as NF-kappa B signal chains.

