Schließen

Rebuilding an Austrian Army

  • After the Second World War, a new Austrian Army (the Bundesheer) was formed to guarantee the country’s armed neutrality. But the period between 1938 and 1945 remained a point of contention. While some Austrian officers had been sidelined, the majority had served in the Wehrmacht and thus shared experiences and soldierly values. As Cold War realities necessitated a professional experienced army, a group around Erwin Fussenegger (1908–1986) dominated the new Bundesheer and contemplations about reforming the military culture and value system were postponed; while at the same time, the Bundesheer managed to prevent becoming a mere continuation of the Wehrmacht.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bastian Matteo SciannaGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0968344516682057
ISSN:0968-3445
ISSN:1477-0385
Title of parent work (English):War in History
Subtitle (English):The Bundesheer’s Founding Generation and the Wehrmacht Past, 1955–1970
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/01
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/28
Tag:Austria; Bundesheer; Cold War; Second World War; Wehrmacht; military culture
Volume:26
Issue:1
Page number:19
First page:105
Last Page:123
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo