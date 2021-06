Impact of microcystin on the non-canonical localization of RubisCO in the toxic bloom-forming cyanobacterium Microcystis aeruginosa PCC7806

Cyanobacteria are an abundant bacterial group and are found in a variety of ecological niches all around the globe. They can serve as a real threat for fish or mammals and can restrict the use of lakes or rivers for recreational purposes or as a source of drinking water, when they form blooms. One of the most abundant bloom-forming cyanobacteria is Microcystis aeruginosa. In the first part of the study, the role and possible dynamics of RubisCO in M. aeruginosa during high-light irradiation were examined. Its response was analyzed on the protein and peptide level via immunoblotting, immunofluorescence microscopy and with high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). It was revealed that large amounts of RubisCO were located outside of carboxysomes under the applied high light stress. RubisCO aggregated mainly underneath the cytoplasmic membrane. There it forms a putative Calvin-Benson-Bassham (CBB) super complex together with other enzymes of photosynthesis. This complex could be part of an alternative carbon-concentrating mechanism

