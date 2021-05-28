Schließen

Socialist Encounters at the School of Friendship

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marcia C. SchenckORCiDGND, Francisca Raposo
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110623543-009
ISBN:978-3-11-062354-3
ISBN:978-3-11-062231-7
Title of parent work (English):Navigating Socialist Encounters
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Oldenburg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/08
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/05/28
First page:235
Last Page:246
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo