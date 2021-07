Multipolar gravitational waveforms for spinning binary black holes and their impact on source characterization

In the last five years, gravitational-wave astronomy has gone from a purerly theoretical field into a thriving experimental science. Several gravitational- wave signals, emitted by stellar-mass binary black holes and binary neutron stars, have been detected, and many more are expected in the future as consequence of the planned upgrades in the gravitational-wave detectors. The observation of the gravitational-wave signals from these systems, and the characterization of their sources, heavily relies on the precise models for the emitted gravitational waveforms. To take full advantage of the increased detector sensitivity, it is then necessary to also improve the accuracy of the gravitational-waveform models. In this work, I present an updated version of the waveform models for spinning binary black holes within the effective-one-body formalism. This formalism is based on the notion that the solution to the relativistic two- body problem varies smoothly with the mass ratio of the binary system, from the equal-mass regime to the

In the last five years, gravitational-wave astronomy has gone from a purerly theoretical field into a thriving experimental science. Several gravitational- wave signals, emitted by stellar-mass binary black holes and binary neutron stars, have been detected, and many more are expected in the future as consequence of the planned upgrades in the gravitational-wave detectors. The observation of the gravitational-wave signals from these systems, and the characterization of their sources, heavily relies on the precise models for the emitted gravitational waveforms. To take full advantage of the increased detector sensitivity, it is then necessary to also improve the accuracy of the gravitational-waveform models. In this work, I present an updated version of the waveform models for spinning binary black holes within the effective-one-body formalism. This formalism is based on the notion that the solution to the relativistic two- body problem varies smoothly with the mass ratio of the binary system, from the equal-mass regime to the test-particle limit. For this reason, it provides an elegant method to combine, under a unique framework, the solution to the relativistic two-body problem in different regimes. The main two regimes that are combined under the effective-one-body formalism are the slow-motion, weak field limit (accessible through the post-Newtonian theory), and the extreme mass-ratio regime (described using the black-hole- perturbation theory). This formalism is nevertheless flexible enough to integrate information about the solution to the relativistic two-body problem obtained using other techniques, such as numerical relativity. The novelty of the waveform models presented in this work is the inclusion of beyond-quadupolar terms in the waveforms emitted by spinning binary black holes. In fact, while the time variation of the source quadupole moment is the leading contribution to the waveforms emitted by binary black holes observable by LIGO and Virgo detectors, beyond-quadupolar terms can be important for binary systems with asymmetric masses, large total mass, or observed with large inclination angle with respect to the orbital angular momentum of the binary. For this purpose, I combine the approximate analytic expressions of these beyond-quadupolar terms, with their calculations from numerical relativity, to develop an accurate waveform model including inspiral, merger and ringdown for spinning binary black holes. I first construct this model in the simplified case of black holes with spins aligned with the orbital angular momentum of the binary, then I extend it to the case of generic spin orientations. Finally, I test the accuracy of both these models against a large number of waveforms obtained from numerical relativity. The waveform models I present in this work are the state of the art for spinning binary black holes, without restrictions in the allowed values for the masses and the spins of the system. The measurement of the source properties of a binary system emitting gravitational waves requires to compute O(107 − 109) different waveforms. Since the waveform models mentioned before can require O(1 − 10)s to generate a single waveform, they can be difficult to use in data-analysis studies given the increasing number of sources observed by the LIGO and Virgo detectors. To overcome this obstacle, I use the reduced-order-modeling technique to develop a faster version of the waveform model for black holes with spins aligned to the orbital angular momentum of the binary. This version of the model is as accurate as the original and reduces the time for evaluating a waveform by two orders of magnitude. The waveform models developed in this thesis have been used by the LIGO and Virgo collaborations in the inference of the source parameters of the gravitational-wave signals detected during the second observing run (O2), and first half of the third observing run (O3a) of LIGO and Virgo detectors. Here, I present a study on the source properties of the signals GW170729 and GW190412, for which I have been directly involved in the analysis. In addition, these models have been used by the LIGO and Virgo collaborations to perform tests on General Relativity employing the gravitational-wave signals detected during O3a, and to analyze the population of the observed binary black holes.

…