Navigating Socialist Encounters
- This edited volume examines entanglements and disentanglements between Africa and East Germany during and after the Cold War from a global history perspective. Extending the view beyond political elites, it asks for the negotiated and plural character of socialism in these encounters and sheds light on migration, media, development, and solidarity through personal and institutional agency. With its distinctive focus on moorings and unmoorings, the volume shows how the encounters, albeit often brief, significantly influenced both African and East German histories.
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110623543
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-062354-3
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-062231-7
|Subtitle (English):
|Moorings and (Dis)Entanglements between Africa and East Germany during the Cold War
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Oldenburg
|Editor(s):
|Eric Burton, Anne Dietrich, Immanuel R. Harisch, Marcia C. Schenck
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/08
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2021/05/28
|Tag:
|Cold War; East Germany; GDR; Global History; Migration
|Page number:
|406
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 96 Geschichte Afrikas
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International