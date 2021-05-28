Schließen

Navigating Socialist Encounters

  • This edited volume examines entanglements and disentanglements between Africa and East Germany during and after the Cold War from a global history perspective. Extending the view beyond political elites, it asks for the negotiated and plural character of socialism in these encounters and sheds light on migration, media, development, and solidarity through personal and institutional agency. With its distinctive focus on moorings and unmoorings, the volume shows how the encounters, albeit often brief, significantly influenced both African and East German histories.

DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110623543
ISBN:978-3-11-062354-3
ISBN:978-3-11-062231-7
Subtitle (English):Moorings and (Dis)Entanglements between Africa and East Germany during the Cold War
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Oldenburg
Editor(s):Eric Burton, Anne Dietrich, Immanuel R. Harisch, Marcia C. Schenck
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/08
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/05/28
Tag:Cold War; East Germany; GDR; Global History; Migration
Page number:406
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 96 Geschichte Afrikas
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

