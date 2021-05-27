Schließen

Aesthetic experience of metabolic processes

  • Simultaneously speculative and inspired by everyday experiences, this volume develops an aesthetics of metabolism that offers a new perspective on the human-environment relation, one that is processual, relational, and not dependent on conscious thought. In art installations, design prototypes, and researchcreation projects that utilize air, light, or temperature to impact subjective experience the author finds aesthetic milieus that shift our awareness to the role of different sense modalities in aesthetic experience. Metabolic and atmospheric processes allow for an aesthetics besides and beyond the usually dominant visual sense.

Author details:Desiree Förster
ISBN:978-3-95796-180-8
ISBN:978-3-95796-181-5
ISBN:978-3-95796-182-2
Publisher:meson press
Place of publishing:Lüneburg
Reviewer(s):Birgit SchneiderORCiDGND, Xin Wei ShaGND
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/08
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/05/27
Page number:184
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst
License (German):License LogoCC BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen, 4.0 International

