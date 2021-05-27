Aesthetic experience of metabolic processes
- Simultaneously speculative and inspired by everyday experiences, this volume develops an aesthetics of metabolism that offers a new perspective on the human-environment relation, one that is processual, relational, and not dependent on conscious thought. In art installations, design prototypes, and researchcreation projects that utilize air, light, or temperature to impact subjective experience the author finds aesthetic milieus that shift our awareness to the role of different sense modalities in aesthetic experience. Metabolic and atmospheric processes allow for an aesthetics besides and beyond the usually dominant visual sense.
|Author details:
|Desiree Förster
|ISBN:
|978-3-95796-180-8
|ISBN:
|978-3-95796-181-5
|ISBN:
|978-3-95796-182-2
|Publisher:
|meson press
|Place of publishing:
|Lüneburg
|Reviewer(s):
|Birgit SchneiderORCiDGND, Xin Wei ShaGND
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/03/08
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/05/27
|Page number:
|184
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
|DDC classification:
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst
|License (German):
|CC BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen, 4.0 International