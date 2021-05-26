Erkennungsgüte dreier deutschsprachiger Screeninginstrumente für Depression bei hospitalisierten Patienten mit koronarer Herzerkrankung

Objective To compare the diagnostic accuracy of German depression screening instruments in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD). Methods 1019 CHD patients completed the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9 and PHQ-2) and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS-D). The Composite International Diagnostic Interview served as reference standard for "any depressive disorder" and "major depression". Results The accuracy of the PHQ-9 and the HADS-D was comparable according to the area under the curve, and both were superior to the PHQ-2. The optimal cut-off according to the Youden index (maximum sum of sensitivity and specificity) was 7 for both instruments. At this optimal cut-off, the PHQ-9 had a higher sensitivity compared to the HADS-D, but a lower specificity (below 68). Results remained similar when patients who reported that they currently underwent treatment for depression were excluded. Conclusion The PHQ-9 and the HADS-D have comparable overall diagnostic accuracy in CHD patients. In line with previous screening

Objective To compare the diagnostic accuracy of German depression screening instruments in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD). Methods 1019 CHD patients completed the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9 and PHQ-2) and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS-D). The Composite International Diagnostic Interview served as reference standard for "any depressive disorder" and "major depression". Results The accuracy of the PHQ-9 and the HADS-D was comparable according to the area under the curve, and both were superior to the PHQ-2. The optimal cut-off according to the Youden index (maximum sum of sensitivity and specificity) was 7 for both instruments. At this optimal cut-off, the PHQ-9 had a higher sensitivity compared to the HADS-D, but a lower specificity (below 68). Results remained similar when patients who reported that they currently underwent treatment for depression were excluded. Conclusion The PHQ-9 and the HADS-D have comparable overall diagnostic accuracy in CHD patients. In line with previous screening studies with CHD patients, the optimal cut-offs were below the cut-offs that are recommended in the literature.

