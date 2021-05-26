Elliptic complexes on manifolds with boundary
- We show that elliptic complexes of (pseudo) differential operators on smooth compact manifolds with boundary can always be complemented to a Fredholm problem by boundary conditions involving global pseudodifferential projections on the boundary (similarly as the spectral boundary conditions of Atiyah, Patodi, and Singer for a single operator). We prove that boundary conditions without projections can be chosen if, and only if, the topological Atiyah-Bott obstruction vanishes. These results make use of a Fredholm theory for complexes of operators in algebras of generalized pseudodifferential operators of Toeplitz type which we also develop in the present paper.
|Author details:
|Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND, Jörg SeilerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s12220-018-0014-6
|ISSN:
|1050-6926
|ISSN:
|1559-002X
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of geometric analysis
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/19
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/05/26
|Tag:
|Atiyah-Bott obstruction; Elliptic complexes; Manifolds with boundary; Toeplitz-type pseudodifferential operators
|Volume:
|29
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|51
|First page:
|656
|Last Page:
|706
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access