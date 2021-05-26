Schließen

Elliptic complexes on manifolds with boundary

  • We show that elliptic complexes of (pseudo) differential operators on smooth compact manifolds with boundary can always be complemented to a Fredholm problem by boundary conditions involving global pseudodifferential projections on the boundary (similarly as the spectral boundary conditions of Atiyah, Patodi, and Singer for a single operator). We prove that boundary conditions without projections can be chosen if, and only if, the topological Atiyah-Bott obstruction vanishes. These results make use of a Fredholm theory for complexes of operators in algebras of generalized pseudodifferential operators of Toeplitz type which we also develop in the present paper.

Author details:Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND, Jörg SeilerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12220-018-0014-6
ISSN:1050-6926
ISSN:1559-002X
Title of parent work (English):The journal of geometric analysis
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/19
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/26
Tag:Atiyah-Bott obstruction; Elliptic complexes; Manifolds with boundary; Toeplitz-type pseudodifferential operators
Volume:29
Issue:1
Page number:51
First page:656
Last Page:706
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

