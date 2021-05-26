Schließen

Selenoneine and ergothioneine in human blood cells determined simultaneously by HPLC/ICP-QQQ-MS

  • The possible relevance to human health of selenoneine and its sulfur-analogue ergothioneine has generated interest in their quantitative determination in biological samples. To gain more insight into the similarities and differences of these two species, a method for their simultaneous quantitative determination in human blood cells using reversed-phase high performance liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC) coupled to inductively coupled plasma triple quadrupole mass spectrometry (ICP-QQQ-MS) is presented. Spectral interferences hampering the determination of sulfur and selenium by ICPMS are overcome by introducing oxygen to the reaction cell. To access selenoneine and ergothioneine in the complex blood matrix, lysis of the cells with cold water followed by cut-off filtration (3000 Da) is performed. Recoveries based on blood cells spiked with selenoneine and ergothioneine were between 80% and 85%. The standard deviation of the method was around 0.10 mg S per L for ergothioneine (corresponding to relative standard deviations (RSD) betweenThe possible relevance to human health of selenoneine and its sulfur-analogue ergothioneine has generated interest in their quantitative determination in biological samples. To gain more insight into the similarities and differences of these two species, a method for their simultaneous quantitative determination in human blood cells using reversed-phase high performance liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC) coupled to inductively coupled plasma triple quadrupole mass spectrometry (ICP-QQQ-MS) is presented. Spectral interferences hampering the determination of sulfur and selenium by ICPMS are overcome by introducing oxygen to the reaction cell. To access selenoneine and ergothioneine in the complex blood matrix, lysis of the cells with cold water followed by cut-off filtration (3000 Da) is performed. Recoveries based on blood cells spiked with selenoneine and ergothioneine were between 80% and 85%. The standard deviation of the method was around 0.10 mg S per L for ergothioneine (corresponding to relative standard deviations (RSD) between 10-1% for ergothioneine concentrations of 1-10 mg S per L) and 0.25 g Se per L for selenoneine (RSDs of 25-2% for concentrations of 1-10 g Se per L). The method was applied to blood cell samples from three volunteers which showed selenoneine and ergothioneine concentrations in the range of 3.25 to 7.35 g Se per L and 0.86 to 6.44 mg S per L, respectively. The method is expected to be of wide use in future studies investigating the dietary uptake of selenoneine and ergothioneine and their relevance in human health.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nina KroepflORCiD, Kevin A. FrancesconiORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Doris KuehneltORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8ja00276b
ISSN:0267-9477
ISSN:1364-5544
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/28
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/26
Volume:34
Issue:1
Page number:8
First page:127
Last Page:134
Funding institution:"Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft" (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW 903/9-1]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I 2262-N28]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo