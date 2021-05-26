Length-volume relationship of lake phytoplankton

The shapes of phytoplankton units (unicellular organisms and colonies) are extremely diverse, and no unique relationship exists between their volume, V, and longest linear dimension, L. However, an approximate scaling between these parameters can be found because the shape variations within each size class are constrained by cell physiology, grazing pressure, and optimality of resource acquisition. To determine this scaling and to test for its seasonal and interannual variation under changing environmental conditions, we performed weighted regression analysis of time-dependent length-volume relations of the phytoplankton community in large deep Lake Constance from 1979 to 1999. We show that despite a large variability in species composition, the V(L) relationship can be approximated as a power law, V similar to L-alpha, with a scaling exponent alpha = 3 for small cells (L < 25 mu m) and alpha = 1.7 if the fitting is performed over the entire length range, including individual cells and colonies. The best description is provided by a

The shapes of phytoplankton units (unicellular organisms and colonies) are extremely diverse, and no unique relationship exists between their volume, V, and longest linear dimension, L. However, an approximate scaling between these parameters can be found because the shape variations within each size class are constrained by cell physiology, grazing pressure, and optimality of resource acquisition. To determine this scaling and to test for its seasonal and interannual variation under changing environmental conditions, we performed weighted regression analysis of time-dependent length-volume relations of the phytoplankton community in large deep Lake Constance from 1979 to 1999. We show that despite a large variability in species composition, the V(L) relationship can be approximated as a power law, V similar to L-alpha, with a scaling exponent alpha = 3 for small cells (L < 25 mu m) and alpha = 1.7 if the fitting is performed over the entire length range, including individual cells and colonies. The best description is provided by a transitional power function describing a regime change from a scaling exponent of 3 for small cells to an exponent of 0.4 in the range of large phytoplankton. Testing different weighted fitting approaches we show that remarkably the best prediction of the total community biovolume from measurements of L and cell density is obtained when the regression is weighted with the squares of species abundances. Our approach should also be applicable to other systems and allows converting phytoplankton length distributions (e.g., obtained with automatic monitoring such as flow cytometry) into distributions of biovolume and biovolume-related phytoplankton traits.

