Sex-Specific response of caenorhabditis elegans to Methylmercury Toxicity

  • Methylmercury (MeHg), an abundant environmental pollutant, has long been known to adversely affect neurodevelopment in both animals and humans. Several reports from epidemiological studies, as well as experimental data indicate sex-specific susceptibility to this neurotoxicant; however, the molecular bases of this process are still not clear. In the present study, we used Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), to investigate sex differences in response to MeHg toxicity during development. Worms at different developmental stage (L1, L4, and adult) were treated with MeHg for 1h. Lethality assays revealed that male worms exhibited significantly higher resistance to MeHg than hermaphrodites, when at L4 stage or adults. However, the number of worms with degenerated neurons was unaffected by MeHg, both in males and hermaphrodites. Lower susceptibility of males was not related to changes in mercury (Hg) accumulation, which was analogous for both wild-type (wt) and male-rich him-8 strain. Total glutathione (GSH) levels decreased upon MeHg inMethylmercury (MeHg), an abundant environmental pollutant, has long been known to adversely affect neurodevelopment in both animals and humans. Several reports from epidemiological studies, as well as experimental data indicate sex-specific susceptibility to this neurotoxicant; however, the molecular bases of this process are still not clear. In the present study, we used Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), to investigate sex differences in response to MeHg toxicity during development. Worms at different developmental stage (L1, L4, and adult) were treated with MeHg for 1h. Lethality assays revealed that male worms exhibited significantly higher resistance to MeHg than hermaphrodites, when at L4 stage or adults. However, the number of worms with degenerated neurons was unaffected by MeHg, both in males and hermaphrodites. Lower susceptibility of males was not related to changes in mercury (Hg) accumulation, which was analogous for both wild-type (wt) and male-rich him-8 strain. Total glutathione (GSH) levels decreased upon MeHg in him-8, but not in wt. Moreover, the sex-dependent response of the cytoplasmic thioredoxin system was observedmales exhibited significantly higher expression of thioredoxin TRX-1, and thioredoxin reductase TRXR-1 expression was downregulated upon MeHg treatment only in hermaphrodites. These outcomes indicate that the redox status is an important contributor to sex-specific sensitivity to MeHg in C. elegans.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Joanna A. RuszkiewiczORCiD, Gabriel Teixeira de Macedo, Antonio Miranda-Vizuete, Aaron B. Bowman, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Felix A. Antunes Soares, Michael Aschner
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12640-018-9949-4
ISSN:1029-8428
ISSN:1476-3524
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30155682
Title of parent work (English):Neurotoxicity Research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/08/28
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/26
Tag:Antioxidant; C; Male; Methylmercury; Sex; Thioredoxin; elegans
Volume:35
Issue:1
Page number:9
First page:208
Last Page:216
Funding institution:National Institutes of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [NIEHS R01ES07331, R01ES10563]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BO 4103/2-1]; DFG Research Unit TraceAge [FOR 2558]; NCI Cancer Grant [P30CA013330]; NIH Office of Research Infrastructure Programs
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer review:Referiert

