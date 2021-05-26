Once lost, twice found: Combined analysis of ancient giant panda sequences characterises extinct clade
|Author details:
|Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Gui-Lian Sheng, Xu-Long Lai, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/jbi.13486
|ISSN:
|0305-0270
|ISSN:
|1365-2699
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of biogeography
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/12/05
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/05/26
|Volume:
|46
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|3
|First page:
|251
|Last Page:
|253
|Funding institution:
|National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [41672017]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access