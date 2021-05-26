Schließen

Hate is too great a burden to bear

  • Against a background of increasing violence against non-natives, we estimate the effect of hate crime on refugees’ mental health in Germany. For this purpose, we combine two datasets: administrative records on xenophobic crime against refugee shelters by the Federal Criminal Office and the IAB-BAMF-SOEP Survey of Refugees. We apply a regression discontinuity in time design to estimate the effect of interest. Our results indicate that hate crime has a substantial negative effect on several mental health indicators, including the Mental Component Summary score and the Patient Health Questionnaire-4 score. The effects are stronger for refugees with closer geographic proximity to the focal hate crime and refugees with low country-specific human capital. While the estimated effect is only transitory, we argue that negative mental health shocks during the critical period after arrival have important long-term consequences. Keywords: Mental health, hate crime, migration, refugees, human capital.

Download full text files

  • cepa31.pdfeng
    (7281KB)

    SHA-512:a478266621ce20c87632b6f3df7c27e0980044d18aa23c15fee74fce7f61c7d59529277aa4ecdc528430ac382901141a8e60a245d5a26a5ac2ab7dace18b55bb

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel Graeber, Felicitas SchikoraGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-507972
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50797
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):Hate crimes and the mental health of refugees
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (31)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/26
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/05/26
Tag:hate crime; human capital; mental health; migration; refugees
Issue:31
Page number:53
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:F International Economics / F2 International Factor Movements and International Business / F22 International Migration
I Health, Education, and Welfare / I1 Health / I10 General
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J1 Demographic Economics / J15 Economics of Minorities and Races; Non-labor Discrimination
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J24 Human Capital; Skills; Occupational Choice; Labor Productivity
O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O1 Economic Development / O15 Human Resources; Human Development; Income Distribution; Migration
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo