Effects of zooplankton carcasses degradation on freshwater bacterial community composition and implications for carbon cycling
- Non-predatory mortality of zooplankton provides an abundant, yet, little studied source of high quality labile organic matter (LOM) in aquatic ecosystems. Using laboratory microcosms, we followed the decomposition of organic carbon of fresh C-13-labelled Daphnia carcasses by natural bacterioplankton. The experimental setup comprised blank microcosms, that is, artificial lake water without any organic matter additions (B), and microcosms either amended with natural humic matter (H), fresh Daphnia carcasses (D) or both, that is, humic matter and Daphnia carcasses (HD). Most of the carcass carbon was consumed and respired by the bacterial community within 15 days of incubation. A shift in the bacterial community composition shaped by labile carcass carbon and by humic matter was observed. Nevertheless, we did not observe a quantitative change in humic matter degradation by heterotrophic bacteria in the presence of LOM derived from carcasses. However, carcasses were the main factor driving the bacterial community composition suggestingNon-predatory mortality of zooplankton provides an abundant, yet, little studied source of high quality labile organic matter (LOM) in aquatic ecosystems. Using laboratory microcosms, we followed the decomposition of organic carbon of fresh C-13-labelled Daphnia carcasses by natural bacterioplankton. The experimental setup comprised blank microcosms, that is, artificial lake water without any organic matter additions (B), and microcosms either amended with natural humic matter (H), fresh Daphnia carcasses (D) or both, that is, humic matter and Daphnia carcasses (HD). Most of the carcass carbon was consumed and respired by the bacterial community within 15 days of incubation. A shift in the bacterial community composition shaped by labile carcass carbon and by humic matter was observed. Nevertheless, we did not observe a quantitative change in humic matter degradation by heterotrophic bacteria in the presence of LOM derived from carcasses. However, carcasses were the main factor driving the bacterial community composition suggesting that the presence of large quantities of dead zooplankton might affect the carbon cycling in aquatic ecosystems. Our results imply that organic matter derived from zooplankton carcasses is efficiently remineralized by a highly specific bacterial community, but does not interfere with the bacterial turnover of more refractory humic matter.…
|Author details:
|Olesya V. KolmakovaORCiD, Michail I. GladyshevGND, Jeremy Andre Fonvielle, Lars GanzertORCiD, Thomas HornickORCiDGND, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/1462-2920.14418
|ISSN:
|1462-2912
|ISSN:
|1462-2920
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30246449
|Title of parent work (English):
|Environmental microbiology
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/09/24
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/05/25
|Volume:
|21
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|16
|First page:
|34
|Last Page:
|49
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GR 1540/29-1, GR1549/23-1]; Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [16-54-12048]; Russian Federal Tasks of Fundamental Research [51.1.1]; Russian FederationRussian Federation [NSh-9249.2016.5]; Michail-Lomonosov-Programme-Linie A, 2015 - Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation [57180771]; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access