Developing and Applying Stepped Supporting Tools in Organic Chemistry To Promote Students’ Self-Regulated Learning

  • Stepped supporting tools were developed and used in the university seminar Organic Chemistry taken by nonmajor chemistry students, which supported self-regulated learning. These supporting tools were also used for accompanying homework, which included a QR code that led to additional supporting tools. The application of stepped supporting tools in the seminars was evaluated by a four-item Likert scale. The students assessed the tools as a helpful instrument for solving tasks in chemistry.

Metadaten
