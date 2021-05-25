New aspects about the search for the most relevant parameters optimizing SLM materials

While the volumetric energy density is commonly used to qualify a process parameter set, and to quantify its influence on the microstructure and performance of additively manufactured (AM) materials and components, it has been already shown that this description is by no means exhaustive. In this work, new aspects of the optimization of the selective laser melting process are investigated for AM Ti-6Al-4V. We focus on the amount of near-surface residual stress (RS), often blamed for the failure of components, and on the porosity characteristics (amount and spatial distribution). First, using synchrotron x-ray diffraction we show that higher RS in the subsurface region is generated if a lower energy density is used. Second, we show that laser de-focusing and sample positioning inside the build chamber also play an eminent role, and we quantify this influence. In parallel, using X-ray Computed Tomography, we observe that porosity is mainly concentrated in the contour region, except in the case where the laser speed is small. The low

While the volumetric energy density is commonly used to qualify a process parameter set, and to quantify its influence on the microstructure and performance of additively manufactured (AM) materials and components, it has been already shown that this description is by no means exhaustive. In this work, new aspects of the optimization of the selective laser melting process are investigated for AM Ti-6Al-4V. We focus on the amount of near-surface residual stress (RS), often blamed for the failure of components, and on the porosity characteristics (amount and spatial distribution). First, using synchrotron x-ray diffraction we show that higher RS in the subsurface region is generated if a lower energy density is used. Second, we show that laser de-focusing and sample positioning inside the build chamber also play an eminent role, and we quantify this influence. In parallel, using X-ray Computed Tomography, we observe that porosity is mainly concentrated in the contour region, except in the case where the laser speed is small. The low values of porosity (less than 1%) do not influence RS.

