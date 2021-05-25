Schließen

Etoposide Upregulates Survival Favoring Sphingosine-1-Phosphate in Etoposide-Resistant Retinoblastoma Cells

  Improved knowledge of retinoblastoma chemotherapy resistance is needed to raise treatment efficiency. The objective of this study was to test whether etoposide alters glucosyl-ceramide, ceramide, sphingosine, and sphingosine-1-phosphate (sphingosine-1-P) levels in parental retinoblastoma cells (WERI Rb1) or their etoposide-resistant subclones (WERI EtoR). WERI Rb1 and WERI EtoR were incubated with 400 ng/ml etoposide for 24 h. Levels of glucosyl-ceramides, ceramides, sphingosine, sphingosine-1-P were detected by Q-TOF mass spectrometry. Statistical analysis was done by ANOVA followed by Tukey post-hoc test (p < 0.05). The mRNA expression of sphingolipid pathways enzymes in WERI Rb1, WERI EtoR and four human retinoblastoma tissue samples was analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR. Pathways enzymes mRNA expression confirmed similarities of human sphingolipid metabolism in both cell lines and tissue samples, but different relative expression. Significant up-regulation of sphingosine was seen in both cell lines (p < 0.001). Only sphingosine-1-P up-regulation was significantly increased in WERI EtoR (p < 0.01), but not in WERI Rb1 (p > 0.2). Both cell lines upregulate pro-apoptotic sphingosine after etoposide incubation, but only WERI EtoR produces additional survival favorable sphingosine-1-P. These data may suggest a role of sphingosine-1-P in retinoblastoma chemotherapy resistance, although this seems not to be the only resistance mechanism.

Metadaten
Author details:Vinodh KakkasseryORCiDGND, S. Skosyrski, A. Lüth, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Maria van der GietGND, R. Tate, J. Reinhard, Andreas FaissnerORCiDGND, Stephanie Christine JoachimGND, N. Kociok
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12253-017-0360-x
ISSN:1219-4956
ISSN:1532-2807
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29143233
Title of parent work (English):Pathology & Oncology Research
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/15
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/05/25
Tag:Chemotherapy resistance; Retinoblastoma; Sphingosine-1-phosphate
Volume:25
Issue:1
Page number:9
First page:391
Last Page:399
Funding institution:Jackstadt-Stiftung [S 134-10.063]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KL988/4-4]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

