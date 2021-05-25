Schließen

Iron-sulfur cluster carrier proteins involved in the assembly of Escherichia coli NADH

  • The NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase (respiratory complex I) is the main entry point for electrons into the Escherichia coli aerobic respiratory chain. With its sophisticated setup of 13 different subunits and 10 cofactors, it is anticipated that various chaperones are needed for its proper maturation. However, very little is known about the assembly of E. coli complex I, especially concerning the incorporation of the iron-sulfur clusters. To identify iron-sulfur cluster carrier proteins possibly involved in the process, we generated knockout strains of NfuA, BolA, YajL, Mrp, GrxD and IbaG that have been reported either to be involved in the maturation of mitochondrial complex I or to exert influence on the clusters of bacterial complex. We determined the NADH and succinate oxidase activities of membranes from the mutant strains to monitor the specificity of the individual mutations for complex I. The deletion of NfuA, BolA and Mrp led to a decreased stability and partially disturbed assembly of the complex as determined by sucroseThe NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase (respiratory complex I) is the main entry point for electrons into the Escherichia coli aerobic respiratory chain. With its sophisticated setup of 13 different subunits and 10 cofactors, it is anticipated that various chaperones are needed for its proper maturation. However, very little is known about the assembly of E. coli complex I, especially concerning the incorporation of the iron-sulfur clusters. To identify iron-sulfur cluster carrier proteins possibly involved in the process, we generated knockout strains of NfuA, BolA, YajL, Mrp, GrxD and IbaG that have been reported either to be involved in the maturation of mitochondrial complex I or to exert influence on the clusters of bacterial complex. We determined the NADH and succinate oxidase activities of membranes from the mutant strains to monitor the specificity of the individual mutations for complex I. The deletion of NfuA, BolA and Mrp led to a decreased stability and partially disturbed assembly of the complex as determined by sucrose gradient centrifugation and native PAGE. EPR spectroscopy of cytoplasmic membranes revealed that the BolA deletion results in the loss of the binuclear Fe/S cluster N1b.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sabrina Burschel, Doris Kreuzer Decovic, Franziska Nuber, Marie Stiller, Maud Hofmann, Arkadiusz ZupokORCiDGND, Beata Siemiatkowska, Michal Jakub GorkaGND, Silke LeimkuehlerORCiDGND, Thorsten FriedrichORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/mmi.14137
ISSN:0950-382X
ISSN:1365-2958
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30251413
Title of parent work (English):Molecular microbiology
Subtitle (English):ubiquinone oxidoreductase (complex I)
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/25
Volume:111
Issue:1
Page number:15
First page:31
Last Page:45
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 1976, GRK 2202, SPP 1927 (FR 1140/11-1)]; Spemann Graduate School of Biology and Medicine (SGBM)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo