Schließen

Navier-Stokes Equations for Elliptic Complexes

  • We continue our study of invariant forms of the classical equations of mathematical physics, such as the Maxwell equations or the Lam´e system, on manifold with boundary. To this end we interpret them in terms of the de Rham complex at a certain step. On using the structure of the complex we get an insight to predict a degeneracy deeply encoded in the equations. In the present paper we develop an invariant approach to the classical Navier-Stokes equations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Azal MeraORCiDGND, Alexander A. ShlapunovORCiDGND, Nikolai TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2019-12-1-3-27
ISSN:1997-1397
ISSN:2313-6022
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Siberian Federal University. Mathematics & Physics
Publisher:Sibirskij Federalʹnyj Universitet
Place of publishing:Krasnojarsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/01
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/25
Tag:Navier-Stokes equations; classical solution
Volume:12
Issue:1
Page number:25
First page:3
Last Page:27
Funding institution:Ministry of High Education of Iraq; Russian Federation Government [14.Y26.31.0006]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo