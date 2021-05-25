Navier-Stokes Equations for Elliptic Complexes
- We continue our study of invariant forms of the classical equations of mathematical physics, such as the Maxwell equations or the Lam´e system, on manifold with boundary. To this end we interpret them in terms of the de Rham complex at a certain step. On using the structure of the complex we get an insight to predict a degeneracy deeply encoded in the equations. In the present paper we develop an invariant approach to the classical Navier-Stokes equations.
|Azal MeraORCiDGND, Alexander A. ShlapunovORCiDGND, Nikolai TarkhanovORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2019-12-1-3-27
|Journal of Siberian Federal University. Mathematics & Physics
|2019/01/01
|Navier-Stokes equations; classical solution
|Ministry of High Education of Iraq; Russian Federation Government [14.Y26.31.0006]
