Schließen

Rezension zu: Burton,Paul J.: Roman Imperialism, Leiden-Boston: Brill, 2019. - («Ancient History », 2, 2), pp. 114. - ISBN 978-90-04-40473-1 ; ISBN 978-90-04-40462-5

Metadaten
Author details:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.19272/202106501018
ISSN:0035-6085
ISSN:1724-062X
Title of parent work (Italian):Rivista di cultura classica e medioevale
Publisher:Serra
Place of publishing:Pisa
Publication type:Review
Language:Italian
Date of first publication:2021/05/24
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/05/25
Volume:2021
Issue:63
First page:274
Last Page:279
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 940 Geschichte Europas
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo