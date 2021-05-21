Schließen

Down-regulation of acid sphingomyelinase and neutral sphingomyelinase-2 inversely determines the cellular resistance to plasmalemmal injury by pore-forming toxins

  • Bacterial pore-forming toxins compromise plasmalemmal integrity, leading to Ca2+ influx, leakage of the cytoplasm, and cell death. Such lesions can be repaired by microvesicular shedding or by the endocytic uptake of the injured membrane sites. Cells have at their disposal an entire toolbox of repair proteins for the identification and elimination of membrane lesions. Sphingomyelinases catalyze the breakdown of sphingomyelin into ceramide and phosphocholine. Sphingomyelin is predominantly localized in the outer leaflet, where it is hydrolyzed by acid sphingomyelinase (ASM) after lysosomal fusion with the plasma membrane. The magnesium-dependent neutral sphingomyelinase (NSM)-2 is found at the inner leaflet of the plasmalemma. Because either sphingomyelinase has been ascribed a role in the cellular stress response, we investigated their role in plasma membrane repair and cellular survival after treatment with the pore-forming toxins listeriolysin O (LLO) or pneumolysin (PLY). Jurkat T cells, in which ASM or NSM-2 was down-regulatedBacterial pore-forming toxins compromise plasmalemmal integrity, leading to Ca2+ influx, leakage of the cytoplasm, and cell death. Such lesions can be repaired by microvesicular shedding or by the endocytic uptake of the injured membrane sites. Cells have at their disposal an entire toolbox of repair proteins for the identification and elimination of membrane lesions. Sphingomyelinases catalyze the breakdown of sphingomyelin into ceramide and phosphocholine. Sphingomyelin is predominantly localized in the outer leaflet, where it is hydrolyzed by acid sphingomyelinase (ASM) after lysosomal fusion with the plasma membrane. The magnesium-dependent neutral sphingomyelinase (NSM)-2 is found at the inner leaflet of the plasmalemma. Because either sphingomyelinase has been ascribed a role in the cellular stress response, we investigated their role in plasma membrane repair and cellular survival after treatment with the pore-forming toxins listeriolysin O (LLO) or pneumolysin (PLY). Jurkat T cells, in which ASM or NSM-2 was down-regulated [ASM knockdown (KD) or NSM-2 KD cells], showed inverse reactions to toxin-induced membrane damage: ASM KD cells displayed reduced toxin resistance, decreased viability, and defects in membrane repair. In contrast, the down-regulation of NSM-2 led to an increase in viability and enhanced plasmalemmal repair. Yet, in addition to the increased plasmalemmal repair, the enhanced toxin resistance of NSM-2 KD cells also appeared to be dependent on the activation of p38/MAPK, which was constitutively activated, whereas in ASM KD cells, the p38/MAPK activation was constitutively blunted.Schoenauer, R., Larpin, Y., Babiychuk, E. B., Drucker, P., Babiychuk, V. S., Avota, E., Schneider-Schaulies, S., Schumacher, F., Kleuser, B., Koffel, R., Draeger, A. Down-regulation of acid sphingomyelinase and neutral sphingomyelinase-2 inversely determines the cellular resistance to plasmalemmal injury by pore-forming toxins.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Roman Schoenauer, Yu Larpin, Eduard B. Babiychuk, Patrick DruckerORCiD, Viktoriia S. Babiychuk, Elita Avota, Sibylle Schneider-SchauliesORCiD, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Rene KoffelORCiD, Annette Draeger
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.201800033R
ISSN:0892-6638
ISSN:1530-6860
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29979630
Title of parent work (English):The FASEB journal : the official journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology
Publisher:Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology
Place of publishing:Bethesda
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/06
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/21
Tag:annexins; bacterial toxins; blebbing; calcium; membrane repair
Volume:33
Issue:1
Page number:11
First page:275
Last Page:285
Funding institution:Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [SNF 601 31003A_159414]; Gebert-Ruf Foundation [GRS-073/14]; NovartisNovartis [16B100]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo