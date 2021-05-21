Numerical phase reduction beyond the first order approximation
- We develop a numerical approach to reconstruct the phase dynamics of driven or coupled self-sustained oscillators. Employing a simple algorithm for computation of the phase of a perturbed system, we construct numerically the equation for the evolution of the phase. Our simulations demonstrate that the description of the dynamics solely by phase variables can be valid for rather strong coupling strengths and large deviations from the limit cycle. Coupling functions depend crucially on the coupling and are generally non-decomposable in phase response and forcing terms. We also discuss the limitations of the approach. Published under license by AIP Publishing.
|Michael RosenblumORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
