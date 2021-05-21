Schließen

Numerical phase reduction beyond the first order approximation

  • We develop a numerical approach to reconstruct the phase dynamics of driven or coupled self-sustained oscillators. Employing a simple algorithm for computation of the phase of a perturbed system, we construct numerically the equation for the evolution of the phase. Our simulations demonstrate that the description of the dynamics solely by phase variables can be valid for rather strong coupling strengths and large deviations from the limit cycle. Coupling functions depend crucially on the coupling and are generally non-decomposable in phase response and forcing terms. We also discuss the limitations of the approach. Published under license by AIP Publishing.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael RosenblumORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5079617
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30709152
Title of parent work (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/18
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/21
Volume:29
Issue:1
Page number:6
Funding institution:ITN COSMOS (European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Grant) [642563]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534, 14-12-00811]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo