Polylactide-based amphiphilic block copolymers

  • The aqueous self-assembly behavior of a series of poly(ethylene glycol)-poly(l-/d-lactide) block copolymers and corresponding stereocomplexes is examined by differential scanning calorimetry, dynamic light scattering, and transmission electron microscopy. Block copolymers assemble into spherical micelles and worm-like aggregates at room temperature, whereby the fraction of the latter seemingly increases with decreasing lactide weight fraction or hydrophobicity. The formation of the worm-like aggregates arises from the crystallization of the polylactide by which the spherical micelles become colloidally unstable and fuse epitaxically with other micelles. The self-assembly behavior of the stereocomplex aggregates is found to be different from that of the block copolymers, resulting in rather irregular-shaped clusters of spherical micelles and pearl-necklace-like structures.

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Dirk SchanzenbachORCiD, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201800639
ISSN:1022-1336
ISSN:1521-3927
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30318781
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular rapid communications
Subtitle (English):Crystallization-Induced Self-Assembly and Stereocomplexation
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/15
Completion year:2018
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/05/21
Tag:crystallization; polylactide; self-assembly; stereocomplexation
Volume:40
Issue:1
Page number:6
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

