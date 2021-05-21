Polylactide-based amphiphilic block copolymers
- The aqueous self-assembly behavior of a series of poly(ethylene glycol)-poly(l-/d-lactide) block copolymers and corresponding stereocomplexes is examined by differential scanning calorimetry, dynamic light scattering, and transmission electron microscopy. Block copolymers assemble into spherical micelles and worm-like aggregates at room temperature, whereby the fraction of the latter seemingly increases with decreasing lactide weight fraction or hydrophobicity. The formation of the worm-like aggregates arises from the crystallization of the polylactide by which the spherical micelles become colloidally unstable and fuse epitaxically with other micelles. The self-assembly behavior of the stereocomplex aggregates is found to be different from that of the block copolymers, resulting in rather irregular-shaped clusters of spherical micelles and pearl-necklace-like structures.
|Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Dirk SchanzenbachORCiD, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201800639
|1022-1336
|1521-3927
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30318781
|Macromolecular rapid communications
|Crystallization-Induced Self-Assembly and Stereocomplexation
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2018/10/15
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/05/21
|crystallization; polylactide; self-assembly; stereocomplexation
|40
|1
|6
|University of Potsdam
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert