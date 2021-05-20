Association of biofilm formation and cytotoxic potential with multidrug resistance in clinical isolates of pseudomonas aeruginosa

Multidrug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa having strong biofilm potential and virulence factors are a serious threat for hospitalized patients having compromised immunity In this study, 34 P. aeruginosa isolates of human origin (17 MDR and 17 non-MDR clinical isolates) were checked for biofilm formation potential in enriched and minimal media. The biofilms were detected using crystal violet method and a modified software package of the automated VideoScan screening method. Cytotoxic potential of the isolates was also investigated on HepG2, LoVo and T24 cell lines using automated VideoScan technology. Pulse field gel electrophoresis revealed 10 PFGE types in MDR and 8 in non-MDR isolates. Although all isolates showed biofilm formation potential, strong biofilm formation was found more in enriched media than in minimal media. Eight MDR isolates showed strong biofilm potential in both enriched and minimal media by both detection methods. Strong direct correlation between crystal violet and VideoScan methods was observed in

Multidrug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa having strong biofilm potential and virulence factors are a serious threat for hospitalized patients having compromised immunity In this study, 34 P. aeruginosa isolates of human origin (17 MDR and 17 non-MDR clinical isolates) were checked for biofilm formation potential in enriched and minimal media. The biofilms were detected using crystal violet method and a modified software package of the automated VideoScan screening method. Cytotoxic potential of the isolates was also investigated on HepG2, LoVo and T24 cell lines using automated VideoScan technology. Pulse field gel electrophoresis revealed 10 PFGE types in MDR and 8 in non-MDR isolates. Although all isolates showed biofilm formation potential, strong biofilm formation was found more in enriched media than in minimal media. Eight MDR isolates showed strong biofilm potential in both enriched and minimal media by both detection methods. Strong direct correlation between crystal violet and VideoScan methods was observed in identifying strong biofilm forming isolates. High cytotoxic effect was observed by 4 isolates in all cell lines used while 6 other isolates showed high cytotoxic effect on T24 cell line only. Strong association of multidrug resistance was found with biofilm formation as strong biofilms were observed significantly higher in MDR isolates (p-value < 0.05) than non-MDR isolates. No significant association of cytotoxic potential with multidrug resistance or biofilm formation was found (p-value > 0.05). The MDR isolates showing significant cytotoxic effects and strong biofilm formation impose a serious threat for hospitalized patients with weak immune system.

