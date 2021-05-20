Schließen

Landscape-Scale Mixtures of Tree Species are More Effective than Stand-Scale Mixtures for Biodiversity of Vascular Plants, Bryophytes and Lichens

  • Tree species diversity can positively affect the multifunctionality of forests. This is why conifer monocultures of Scots pine and Norway spruce, widely promoted in Central Europe since the 18th and 19th century, are currently converted into mixed stands with naturally dominant European beech. Biodiversity is expected to benefit from these mixtures compared to pure conifer stands due to increased abiotic and biotic resource heterogeneity. Evidence for this assumption is, however, largely lacking. Here, we investigated the diversity of vascular plants, bryophytes and lichens at the plot (alpha diversity) and at the landscape (gamma diversity) level in pure and mixed stands of European beech and conifer species (Scots pine, Norway spruce, Douglas fir) in four regions in Germany. We aimed to identify compositions of pure and mixed stands in a hypothetical forest landscape that can optimize gamma diversity of vascular plants, bryophytes and lichens within regions. Results show that gamma diversity of the investigated groups is highestTree species diversity can positively affect the multifunctionality of forests. This is why conifer monocultures of Scots pine and Norway spruce, widely promoted in Central Europe since the 18th and 19th century, are currently converted into mixed stands with naturally dominant European beech. Biodiversity is expected to benefit from these mixtures compared to pure conifer stands due to increased abiotic and biotic resource heterogeneity. Evidence for this assumption is, however, largely lacking. Here, we investigated the diversity of vascular plants, bryophytes and lichens at the plot (alpha diversity) and at the landscape (gamma diversity) level in pure and mixed stands of European beech and conifer species (Scots pine, Norway spruce, Douglas fir) in four regions in Germany. We aimed to identify compositions of pure and mixed stands in a hypothetical forest landscape that can optimize gamma diversity of vascular plants, bryophytes and lichens within regions. Results show that gamma diversity of the investigated groups is highest when a landscape comprises different pure stands rather than tree species mixtures at the stand scale. Species mainly associated with conifers rely on light regimes that are only provided in pure conifer forests, whereas mixtures of beech and conifers are more similar to beech stands. Combining pure beech and pure conifer stands at the landscape scale can increase landscape level biodiversity and conserve species assemblages of both stand types, while landscapes solely composed of stand scale tree species mixtures could lead to a biodiversity reduction of a combination of investigated groups of 7 up to 20%.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Steffi HeinrichsGND, Christian AmmerORCiD, Martina Mund, Steffen BochORCiD, Sabine Budde, Markus FischerORCiD, Joerg Mueller, Ingo Schoening, Ernst-Detlef SchulzeGND, Wolfgang Schmidt, Martin Weckesser, Peter SchallORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/f10010073
ISSN:1999-4907
Title of parent work (English):Forests
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/19
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/20
Tag:Biodiversity Exploratories; Fagus sylvatica; Picea abies; Pinus sylvestris; Pseudotsuga menziesii; forest conversion; forest management; gamma diversity; landscape scale; tree species diversity
Volume:10
Issue:1
Page number:34
Funding institution:German Science Foundation (DFG) Priority Program 1374 "Infrastructure-Biodiversity-Exploratories" [Fi-1246/6-1, Am 149/17-1, Am 149/16-2]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Schm-319/13]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ 0339474C/3]; Open Access Publication Funds of the Gottingen University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo