The Flood Crisis in Germany 2013

  • In 2013, large floods affected Germany heavily. The natural disaster transcended jurisdictional and organisational boundaries, necessitating a coordinative effort by disaster relief forces and their administrative and political leadership. In the aftermath, politicians and experts praised the improvement of the German system of crisis management, also in direct comparison with the response to the last German “flood of the century” of 2002. This chapter takes a public policy and organisational perspective to analyse the German disaster relief governance throughout all four crisis management phases. By highlighting the central features of the German governance arrangements and the main organisational changes implemented in reaction to the previous flood in 2002, we find that Whole-of-Government approaches are increasingly used by the federal and Länder government.

Author details:Werner JannORCiDGND, Bastian JantzGND, Alexander Kuehne, Lena Schulze-GabrechtenGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-92303-1_4
ISBN:978-3-319-92303-1
ISBN:978-3-319-92302-4
Title of parent work (English):Societal Security and Crisis Management
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/26
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/20
Page number:19
First page:75
Last Page:93
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

