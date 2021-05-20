Schließen

Some Reflections on the Development of Education for Public Administration in Europe

  • The chapter presents an overview about the evolution of the teaching dimension in the academic debate within the EGPA community. Major topics of EGPA’s permanent study group on “PA and teaching” over the last decade are displayed. From a more general perspective, the authors discuss the various types and target groups of academic programs in Public Administration and their change over time. They also shed some light on the change of contents and pedagogical approaches in the last decades. Furthermore, different patterns and degrees of institutionalization of Public Administration as academic discipline across Europe are illustrated. In a short résumé the authors reflect about future educational developments in our field and about the role of EGPA

Metadaten
Author details:Arthur Ringeling, Christoph ReichardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-92856-2_19
ISBN:978-3-319-92856-2
ISBN:978-3-319-92855-5
Title of parent work (English):Public Administration in Europe. Governance and Public Management
Subtitle (English):Permanent Study Group 9: Teaching Public Administration
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/18
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/20
Page number:10
First page:203
Last Page:212
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

