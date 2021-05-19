Schließen

Portrayal of the Germani in Latin Textbooks in Germany, 1945–1989

  • This article is a contribution to the history of classical education, focused on the reception of Roman texts about Germania in German schools between 1945 and 1989. The period under discussion here represents a time during which there was an aversion to handling material tainted by its appropriation under Nazi ideology, and traces the development of new approaches to its treatment.
Author details:James McNamaraORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12138-020-00581-0
Title of parent work (English):International journal of the classical tradition
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/02
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/05/19
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Klassische Philologie
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

