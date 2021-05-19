Schließen

Pliny, Tacitus and the Monuments of Pallas

  This article is a discussion of Plin. Ep. 7.29 and Ep. 8.6, in which he presents his reaction to seeing the grave monument of Marcus Antonius Pallas, the freedman and minister of the Emperor Claudius, beside the Via Tiburtina. The monument records a senatorial vote of thanks to Pallas, and Pliny expresses intense indignation at the Senate's subservience and at the power and influence wielded by a freedman. This article compares Pliny's letters with Tacitus' account of the senatorial vote of thanks to Pallas at Ann. 12.52–3 and explores the differences between the ways in which the two authors encourage readers to relate to past events. It is noted that the Pallas letters are unusual amongst Pliny's let- ters for their treatment of material unconnected with the life and career of Pliny and his friends, and argued that in Ep. 7.29 Pliny uses language and attitudes drawn from satire to evoke the past. Ep. 8.6 is read as an idiosyncratic piece of historical enquiry, consider- ing Pliny's use of citation and his anonymization of historical individuals. Both letters are considered in the context of the surrounding letters, and a hypothesis is offered regarding the identity of their addressee Montanus, considering evidence from Tacitus' Histories and Annals. Discussion of Tac. Ann. 12.52–3 focusses on the use of irony. Pliny's evocation of enargeia ('vividness') is compared with that of Tacitus. The article concludes with comparison of the historical accounts offered by Pliny and Tacitus through reflection on Juvenal, Satire 1.
Metadaten
Author details:James McNamaraORCiD
URL:https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/classical-quarterly/article/pliny-tacitus-and-the-monuments-of-pallas/1E36F8EADA74731ADC1402627AE90409
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0009838821000203
ISSN:0009-8388
ISSN:1471-6844
Title of parent work (English):The classical quarterly
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/27
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/05/19
Tag:Epistolography; Historiography; Marcus Antonius Pallas; Pliny the Younger; Tacitus
First page:1
Last Page:22
Funding institution:DAAD
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Klassische Philologie
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

