Maxwell scheme for internal stresses in multiphase composites

  • The paper focuses on the reformulation of classic Maxwell's (1873) homogenization method for calculation of the residual stresses in matrix composites. For this goal, we equate the far fields produced by a set of inhomogeneities subjected to known eigenstrains and by a fictitious domain with unknown eigenstrain. The effect of interaction between the inhomogeneities is reduced to the calculation of the additional field acting on an inhomogeneity due to the eigenstrains in its neighbors. An explicit formula for residual stresses is derived for the general case of a multiphase composite. The method is illustrated by several examples. The results are compared with available experimental data as well as with predictions provided by the non-interaction approximation (Eshelby solution). It is shown that accounting for interaction can explain many experimentally observed phenomena and is required for adequate quantitative analytical modeling of the residual stresses in matrix composites.

Author details:Igor SevostianovORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mechmat.2018.12.005
ISSN:0167-6636
ISSN:1872-7743
Title of parent work (English):Mechanics of Materials
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/19
Tag:Anisotropy; Interaction; Micromechanical schemes; Multiphase composites; Residual stress
Volume:129
Page number:12
First page:320
Last Page:331
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BR 5199/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

