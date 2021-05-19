Schließen

Introduction

  • Over the past decades, it has become more and more obvious that ongoing globalisation processes have substantial impacts on the natural environment. Studies reveal that intensiﬁed global economic relations have caused or accelerated dramatic changes in the Earth system, deﬁned as the sum of our planet’s interacting physical, chemical, biological and human processes (Schellnhuber et al. 2004). Climate change, biodiversity loss, disrupted biogeochemical cycles, and land degradation are often cited as emblematic problems of global environmental change (Rockström et al. 2009; Steffen et al. 2015). In this context, the term Anthropocene has lately received widespread attention and gained some prominence in the academic literature

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas HickmannORCiDGND, Lena Partzsch, Philipp H. PattbergORCiDGND, Sabine Weiland
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781351174121
ISBN:978-1-351-17412-1
ISBN:978-0-8153-8614-8
Title of parent work (English):The Anthropocene Debate and Political Science
Subtitle (English):A political science perspective on the Anthropocene
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/19
Issue:1
Page number:12
First page:1
Last Page:12
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo