Chronic nonspecific low back pain (CLBP) is one of the most common pain syndromes globally. Attributing to one third of missed training days, CLBP can seriously affect athletes’ careers. Studies in the general population show a multifactorial etiology with significant influence of psychosocial risk factors in the development of CLBP. As less is known about this phenomenon in athletes, the MiSpEx Network (Medicine in Spine Exercise, funded from 2011 to 2018) has conducted three multicenter studies and numerous substudies investigating this topic. The network has been concerned with the testing, development, and evaluation of diagnostics, in accordance with the recommendation of the German National Treatment Guidelines for CLBP that risk factors be recognized and treated early. Our article describes the development of a diagnostic tool for psychosocial risk factors that allows (medical) practitioners to predict the occurrence of CLBP and to suggest individualized (trainings) interventions. We present the methodological approach and discuss various methodological issues.

