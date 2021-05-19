Schließen

A neural signature of malleability

  • General intelligence has a substantial genetic background in children, adolescents, and adults, but environmental factors also strongly correlate with cognitive performance as evidenced by a strong (up to one SD) increase in average intelligence test results in the second half of the previous century. This change occurred in a period apparently too short to accommodate radical genetic changes. It is highly suggestive that environmental factors interact with genotype by possible modification of epigenetic factors that regulate gene expression and thus contribute to individual malleability. This modification might as well be reflected in recent observations of an association between dopamine-dependent encoding of reward prediction errors and cognitive capacity, which was modulated by adverse life events.

Author details:Swapnil Awasthi, Jakob Kaminski, Michael RappORCiDGND, Florian Schlagenhauf, Henrik Walter, Barbara Ruggeri, Stephan Ripke, Gunter Schumann, Andreas Heinz
Subtitle (English):general intelligence correlates with ventral striatal activation and epigenetic makers of dopamine neurotransmission
