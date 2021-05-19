Schließen

Constructing Sampling Schemes via Coupling

  • In this paper we develop a general framework for constructing and analyzing coupled Markov chain Monte Carlo samplers, allowing for both (possibly degenerate) diffusion and piecewise deterministic Markov processes. For many performance criteria of interest, including the asymptotic variance, the task of finding efficient couplings can be phrased in terms of problems related to optimal transport theory. We investigate general structural properties, proving a singularity theorem that has both geometric and probabilistic interpretations. Moreover, we show that those problems can often be solved approximately and support our findings with numerical experiments. For the particular objective of estimating the variance of a Bayesian posterior, our analysis suggests using novel techniques in the spirit of antithetic variates. Addressing the convergence to equilibrium of coupled processes we furthermore derive a modified Poincare inequality.

Metadaten
Author details:Nikolas NüskenORCiD, Grigorios A. PavhotisORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/18M119896X
ISSN:2166-2525
Title of parent work (English):SIAM ASA journal on uncertainty quantification / Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics ; American Statistical Association
Subtitle (English):Markov Semigroups and Optimal Transport
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/26
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/19
Tag:MCMC; Markov semigroups; optimal transport; particle methods; sampling
Volume:7
Issue:1
Page number:59
First page:324
Last Page:382
Funding institution:EPSRC through a Roth Departmental Scholarship; EPSRCEngineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) [EP/P031587/1, EP/L024926/1, EP/L020564/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

