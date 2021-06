Modular DNA constructs for oligovalent bio-enhancement and functional screening

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) nanostructures enable the attachment of functional molecules to nearly any unique location on their underlying structure. Due to their single-base-pair structural resolution, several ligands can be spatially arranged and closely controlled according to the geometry of their desired target, resulting in optimized binding and/or signaling interactions. This dissertation covers three main projects. All of them use variations of functionalized DNA nanostructures that act as platform for oligovalent presentation of ligands. The purpose of this work was to evaluate the ability of DNA nanostructures to precisely display different types of functional molecules and to consequently enhance their efficacy according to the concept of multivalency. Moreover, functionalized DNA structures were examined for their suitability in functional screening assays. The developed DNA-based compound ligands were used to target structures in different biological systems. One part of this dissertation attempted to bind pathogens

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) nanostructures enable the attachment of functional molecules to nearly any unique location on their underlying structure. Due to their single-base-pair structural resolution, several ligands can be spatially arranged and closely controlled according to the geometry of their desired target, resulting in optimized binding and/or signaling interactions. This dissertation covers three main projects. All of them use variations of functionalized DNA nanostructures that act as platform for oligovalent presentation of ligands. The purpose of this work was to evaluate the ability of DNA nanostructures to precisely display different types of functional molecules and to consequently enhance their efficacy according to the concept of multivalency. Moreover, functionalized DNA structures were examined for their suitability in functional screening assays. The developed DNA-based compound ligands were used to target structures in different biological systems. One part of this dissertation attempted to bind pathogens with small modified DNA nanostructures. Pathogens like viruses and bacteria are known for their multivalent attachment to host cells membranes. By blocking their receptors for recognition and/or fusion with their targeted host in an oligovalent manner, the objective was to impede their ability to adhere to and invade cells. For influenza A, only enhanced binding of oligovalent peptide-DNA constructs compared to the monovalent peptide could be observed, whereas in the case of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), binding as well as blocking of the target receptors led to an increased inhibition of infection in vitro. In the final part, the ability of chimeric DNA-peptide constructs to bind to and activate signaling receptors on the surface of cells was investigated. Specific binding of DNA trimers, conjugated with up to three peptides, to EphA2 receptor expressing cells was evaluated in flow cytometry experiments. Subsequently, their ability to activate these receptors via phosphorylation was assessed. EphA2 phosphorylation was significantly increased by DNA trimers carrying three peptides compared to monovalent peptide. As a result of activation, cells underwent characteristic morphological changes, where they "round up" and retract their periphery. The results obtained in this work comprehensively prove the capability of DNA nanostructures to serve as stable, biocompatible, controllable platforms for the oligovalent presentation of functional ligands. Functionalized DNA nanostructures were used to enhance biological effects and as tool for functional screening of bio-activity. This work demonstrates that modified DNA structures have the potential to improve drug development and to unravel the activation of signaling pathways.

