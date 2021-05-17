Two-Bunch Solutions for the Dynamics of Ott–Antonsen Phase Ensembles

I. Tyulkina, Denis S. Goldobin, L. S. Klimenko, Arkady Samuilovič Pikovsky We have developed a method for deriving systems of closed equations for the dynamics of order parameters in the ensembles of phase oscillators. The Ott-Antonsen equation for the complex order parameter is a particular case of such equations. The simplest nontrivial extension of the Ott-Antonsen equation corresponds to two-bunch states of the ensemble. Based on the equations obtained, we study the dynamics of multi-bunch chimera states in coupled Kuramoto-Sakaguchi ensembles. We show an increase in the dimensionality of the system dynamics for two-bunch chimeras in the case of identical phase elements and a transition to one-bunch "Abrams chimeras" for imperfect identity (in the latter case, the one-bunch chimeras become attractive).