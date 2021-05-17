Schließen

Two-Bunch Solutions for the Dynamics of Ott–Antonsen Phase Ensembles

  • We have developed a method for deriving systems of closed equations for the dynamics of order parameters in the ensembles of phase oscillators. The Ott-Antonsen equation for the complex order parameter is a particular case of such equations. The simplest nontrivial extension of the Ott-Antonsen equation corresponds to two-bunch states of the ensemble. Based on the equations obtained, we study the dynamics of multi-bunch chimera states in coupled Kuramoto-Sakaguchi ensembles. We show an increase in the dimensionality of the system dynamics for two-bunch chimeras in the case of identical phase elements and a transition to one-bunch "Abrams chimeras" for imperfect identity (in the latter case, the one-bunch chimeras become attractive).

Metadaten
Author details:I. Tyulkina, Denis S. GoldobinGND, L. S. Klimenko, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11141-019-09924-7
ISSN:0033-8443
ISSN:1573-9120
Title of parent work (English):Radiophysics and Quantum Electronics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/21
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/17
Volume:61
Issue:8-9
Page number:10
First page:640
Last Page:649
Funding institution:Russian Science Foundation Russian Science Foundation (RSF) [14-12-00811]; Russian Federation Russian Federation [MK-1447.2017.5, G-RICS M-2017b-5]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

