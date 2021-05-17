Mean ergodicity vs weak almost periodicity

Moritz Reinhardt Gerlach, Jochen Glück We provide explicit examples of positive and power-bounded operators on c(0) and l(infinity) which are mean ergodic but not weakly almost periodic. As a consequence we prove that a countably order complete Banach lattice on which every positive and power-bounded mean ergodic operator is weakly almost periodic is necessarily a KB-space. This answers several open questions from the literature. Finally, we prove that if T is a positive mean ergodic operator with zero fixed space on an arbitrary Banach lattice, then so is every power of T .