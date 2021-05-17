Mean ergodicity vs weak almost periodicity
- We provide explicit examples of positive and power-bounded operators on c(0) and l(infinity) which are mean ergodic but not weakly almost periodic. As a consequence we prove that a countably order complete Banach lattice on which every positive and power-bounded mean ergodic operator is weakly almost periodic is necessarily a KB-space. This answers several open questions from the literature. Finally, we prove that if T is a positive mean ergodic operator with zero fixed space on an arbitrary Banach lattice, then so is every power of T .
|Moritz Reinhardt GerlachORCiDGND, Jochen GlückORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.4064/sm170918-20-3
|0039-3223
|1730-6337
|Studia mathematica
|Polska Akademia Nauk, Instytut Matematyczny
|Warszawa
|Article
|English
|2019/02/22
|2019
|2021/05/17
|KB-space; mean ergodic; order continuous norm; positive operators; weakly almost periodic
|248
|1
|12
|45
|56
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert