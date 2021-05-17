Schließen

HexagDLy-Processing hexagonally sampled data with CNNs in PyTorch

  • HexagDLy is a Python-library extending the PyTorch deep learning framework with convolution and pooling operations on hexagonal grids. It aims to ease the access to convolutional neural networks for applications that rely on hexagonally sampled data as, for example, commonly found in ground-based astroparticle physics experiments.

Metadaten
Author details:Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiD, Tim Lukas HolchORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.softx.2019.02.010
ISSN:2352-7110
Title of parent work (English):SoftwareX
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/17
Tag:Astroparticle physics; Convolutional neural networks; Hexagonal grid; PyTorch
Volume:9
Page number:6
First page:193
Last Page:198
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

