Schließen

The phase diagram of a mixed halide (Br, I) hybrid perovskite obtained by synchrotron X-ray diffraction

  • By using synchrotron X-ray powder diffraction, the temperature dependent phase diagram of the hybrid perovskite tri-halide compounds, methyl ammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3, MA+ = CH3NH3+) and methyl ammonium lead bromide (MAPbBr3), as well as of their solid solutions, has been established. The existence of a large miscibility gap between 0.29 ≤ x ≤ 0.92 (±0.02) for the MAPb(I1−xBrx)3 solid solution has been proven. A systematic study of the lattice parameters for the solid solution series at room temperature revealed distinct deviations from Vegard's law. Furthermore, temperature dependent measurements showed that a strong temperature dependency of lattice parameters from the composition is present for iodine rich compositions. In contrast, the bromine rich compositions show an unusually low dependency of the phase transition temperature from the degree of substitution.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Frederike LehmannORCiDGND, Alexandra Franz, Daniel M. Toebbens, Sergej Levcenco, Thomas Unold, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Susan Schorr
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8ra09398a
ISSN:2046-2069
Title of parent work (English):RSC Advances
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/09
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/17
Volume:9
Issue:20
Page number:9
First page:11151
Last Page:11159
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo