Using wide hot subdwarf binaries to constrain Roche-lobe overflow models

Hot subdwarf B (sdB) stars are evolved core helium burning stars that have lost most of their hydrogen envelope due to binary interaction on the red giant branch. As sdB stars in wide binary systems can only be created by stable Roche lobe overflow, they are a great test sample to constrain the theoretical models for stable mass loss on the red giant branch. We present here the findings of a long term monitoring program of wide sdB+MS binaries. We found two main features in the orbital parameters. The majority of the systems have eccentric orbits with systems on longer orbital period having a higher eccentricity. As these systems have undergone mass loss near the tip of the RGB, tidal circularisation theory predicts them to be circularized. Our observations suggest that efficient eccentricity pumping mechanisms are active during the mass loss phase. Secondly we find a strong correlation between the mass ratio and the orbital period. Using binary evolution models, this relation is used to derive both an upper and lower limit on the initial mass ratio at which RLOF will be stable. These limits depend on the core mass of the sdB progenitor.

…