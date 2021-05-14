Schließen

Using wide hot subdwarf binaries to constrain Roche-lobe overflow models

  • Hot subdwarf B (sdB) stars are evolved core helium burning stars that have lost most of their hydrogen envelope due to binary interaction on the red giant branch. As sdB stars in wide binary systems can only be created by stable Roche lobe overflow, they are a great test sample to constrain the theoretical models for stable mass loss on the red giant branch. We present here the findings of a long term monitoring program of wide sdB+MS binaries. We found two main features in the orbital parameters. The majority of the systems have eccentric orbits with systems on longer orbital period having a higher eccentricity. As these systems have undergone mass loss near the tip of the RGB, tidal circularisation theory predicts them to be circularized. Our observations suggest that efficient eccentricity pumping mechanisms are active during the mass loss phase. Secondly we find a strong correlation between the mass ratio and the orbital period. Using binary evolution models, this relation is used to derive both an upper and lower limit on theHot subdwarf B (sdB) stars are evolved core helium burning stars that have lost most of their hydrogen envelope due to binary interaction on the red giant branch. As sdB stars in wide binary systems can only be created by stable Roche lobe overflow, they are a great test sample to constrain the theoretical models for stable mass loss on the red giant branch. We present here the findings of a long term monitoring program of wide sdB+MS binaries. We found two main features in the orbital parameters. The majority of the systems have eccentric orbits with systems on longer orbital period having a higher eccentricity. As these systems have undergone mass loss near the tip of the RGB, tidal circularisation theory predicts them to be circularized. Our observations suggest that efficient eccentricity pumping mechanisms are active during the mass loss phase. Secondly we find a strong correlation between the mass ratio and the orbital period. Using binary evolution models, this relation is used to derive both an upper and lower limit on the initial mass ratio at which RLOF will be stable. These limits depend on the core mass of the sdB progenitor.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Joris VosORCiD, Maja Vuckovic, X. Chen, Zh Han, Thomas Boudreaux, Brad N. BarlowORCiD, R. Ostensen, Péter NemethORCiDGND
ISSN:1335-1842
ISSN:1336-0337
Title of parent work (English):Contributions of the Astronomical Observatory Skalnaté Pleso
Publisher:Astronomický Ústav SAV
Place of publishing:Tatranská Lomnica
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/27
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/14
Tag:stars: binaries: spectroscopic; stars: evolution; stars: fundamental parameters; stars: subdwarfs
Volume:49
Issue:2
Page number:7
First page:264
Last Page:270
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

