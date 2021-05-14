Subject-oriented learning
- The transformation to a digitized company changes not only the work but also social context for the employees and requires inter alia new knowledge and skills from them. Additionally, individual action problems arise. This contribution proposes the subject-oriented learning theory, in which the employees´ action problems are the starting point of training activities in learning factories. In this contribution, the subject-oriented learning theory is exemplified and respective advantages for vocational training in learning factories are pointed out both theoretically and practically. Thereby, especially the individual action problems of learners and the infrastructure are emphasized as starting point for learning processes and competence development.
|a new perspective for vocational training in learning factories
