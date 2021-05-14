Schließen

Attribute Compartmentation and Greedy UCC Discovery for High-Dimensional Data Anonymisation

  • High-dimensional data is particularly useful for data analytics research. In the healthcare domain, for instance, high-dimensional data analytics has been used successfully for drug discovery. Yet, in order to adhere to privacy legislation, data analytics service providers must guarantee anonymity for data owners. In the context of high-dimensional data, ensuring privacy is challenging because increased data dimensionality must be matched by an exponential growth in the size of the data to avoid sparse datasets. Syntactically, anonymising sparse datasets with methods that rely of statistical significance, makes obtaining sound and reliable results, a challenge. As such, strong privacy is only achievable at the cost of high information loss, rendering the data unusable for data analytics. In this paper, we make two contributions to addressing this problem from both the privacy and information loss perspectives. First, we show that by identifying dependencies between attribute subsets we can eliminate privacy violating attributes fromHigh-dimensional data is particularly useful for data analytics research. In the healthcare domain, for instance, high-dimensional data analytics has been used successfully for drug discovery. Yet, in order to adhere to privacy legislation, data analytics service providers must guarantee anonymity for data owners. In the context of high-dimensional data, ensuring privacy is challenging because increased data dimensionality must be matched by an exponential growth in the size of the data to avoid sparse datasets. Syntactically, anonymising sparse datasets with methods that rely of statistical significance, makes obtaining sound and reliable results, a challenge. As such, strong privacy is only achievable at the cost of high information loss, rendering the data unusable for data analytics. In this paper, we make two contributions to addressing this problem from both the privacy and information loss perspectives. First, we show that by identifying dependencies between attribute subsets we can eliminate privacy violating attributes from the anonymised dataset. Second, to minimise information loss, we employ a greedy search algorithm to determine and eliminate maximal partial unique attribute combinations. Thus, one only needs to find the minimal set of identifying attributes to prevent re-identification. Experiments on a health cloud based on the SAP HANA platform using a semi-synthetic medical history dataset comprised of 109 attributes, demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nikolai J. Podlesny, Anne V. D. M. KayemGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3292006.3300019
ISBN:978-1-4503-6099-9
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the Ninth ACM Conference on Data and Application Security and Privacy
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/14
Page number:11
First page:109
Last Page:119
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

