Introduction to CTA Science

Ground-based gamma-ray astronomy is a young field with enormous scientific potential. The possibility of astrophysical measurements at teraelectronvolt (TeV) energies was demonstrated in 1989 with the detection of a clear signal from the Crab nebula above 1 TeV with the Whipple 10 m imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope (IACT). Since then, the instrumentation for, and techniques of, astronomy with IACTs have evolved to the extent that a flourishing new scientific discipline has been established, with the detection of more than 150 sources and a major impact in astrophysics and more widely in physics. The current major arrays of IACTs, H.E.S.S., MAGIC, and VERITAS, have demonstrated the huge physics potential at these energies as well as the maturity of the detection technique. Many astrophysical source classes have been established, some with many well-studied individual objects, but there are indications that the known sources represent the tip of the iceberg in terms of both individual objects and source classes. The Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) will transform our understanding of the high-energy universe and will explore questions in physics of fundamental importance. As a key member of the suite of new and upcoming major astroparticle physics experiments and observatories, CTA will exploit synergies with gravitational wave and neutrino observatories as well as with classical photon observatories. CTA will address a wide range of major questions in and beyond astrophysics, which can be grouped into three broad themes…

