Innovative soft-material sensor, wireless network and assessment software for bridge life-cycle assessment

  Nowadays, structural health monitoring of critical infrastructures is considered as of primal importance especially for managing transport infrastructure however most current SHM methodologies are based on point-sensors that show various limitations relating to their spatial positioning capabilities, cost of development and measurement range. This publication describes the progress in the SENSKIN EC co-funded research project that is developing a dielectric-elastomer sensor, formed from a large highly extensible capacitance sensing membrane and is supported by an advanced micro-electronic circuitry, for monitoring transport infrastructure bridges. The sensor under development provides spatial measurements of strain in excess of 10%, while the sensing system is being designed to be easy to install, require low power in operation concepts, require simple signal processing, and have the ability to self-monitor and report. An appropriate wireless sensor network is also being designed and developed supported by local gateways for the required data collection and exploitation. SENSKIN also develops a Decision-Support-System (DSS) for proactive condition-based structural interventions under normal operating conditions and reactive emergency intervention following an extreme event. The latter is supported by a life-cycle-costing (LCC) and life-cycle-assessment (LCA) module responsible for the total internal and external costs for the identified bridge rehabilitation, analysis of options, yielding figures for the assessment of the economic implications of the bridge rehabilitation work and the environmental impacts of the bridge rehabilitation options and of the associated secondary effects respectively. The overall monitoring system will be evaluated and benchmarked on actual bridges of Egnatia Highway (Greece) and Bosporus Bridge (Turkey).

Metadaten
Author details:Konstantinos Loupos, Yannis Damigos, Athanasisa Tsertou, Angelos Amditis, Sotiris-Angelos Lenas, Chistos Chatziandreoglou, Christina Malliou, Vassilis Tsaoussidis, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Dmitry Rychkov, Werner WirgesORCiD, Bernd Frankenstein, Stephanos Camarinopoulos, Vassilis Kalidromitis, C. Sanna, Stephanos Maier, A. Gordt, P. Panetsos
ISBN:978-1-315-22891-4
ISBN:978-1-138-62633-1
Title of parent work (English):Life-cycle analysis and assessmanet in civil engineering : towards an integrated vision
Publisher:CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Boca Raton
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/14
Page number:8
First page:2085
Last Page:2092
Funding institution:EC H2020 project SENSKIN [635844]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

