Signals for 2 degrees C

  • The targets of the Paris Agreement make it necessary to redirect finance flows towards sustainable, low-carbon infrastructures and technologies. Currently, the potential of institutional investors to help finance this transition is widely discussed. Thus, this paper takes a closer look at influence factors for green investment decisions of large European insurance companies. With a mix of qualitative and quantitative methods, the importance of policy, market and civil society signals is evaluated. In summary, respondents favor measures that promote green investment, such as feed-in tariffs or adjustments of capital charges for green assets, over ones that make carbon-intensive investments less attractive, such as the phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies or a carbon price. While investors currently see a low impact of the carbon price, they rank a substantial reform as an important signal for the future. Respondents also emphasize that policy signals have to be coherent and credible to coordinate expectations.

Metadaten
Author details:Jahel MielkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/20430795.2018.1528809
ISSN:2043-0795
ISSN:2043-0809
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Sustainable Finance & Investment
Subtitle (English):the influence of policies, market factors and civil society actions on investment decisions for green infrastructure
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/12
Tag:Green infrastructure investment; climate change; green finance; institutional investors; policy signals
Volume:9
Issue:2
Page number:29
First page:87
Last Page:115
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); H2020 Future and Emerging Technologies [DOLFINS project] [640772]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

