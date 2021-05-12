Schließen

A Fuzzy Rule-Based Model for Remote Monitoring of Preterm in the Intensive Care Unit of Hospitals

  • The use of Remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems to monitor critically ill patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has enabled quality and real-time healthcare management. Fuzzy logic as an approach to designing RPM systems provides a means for encapsulating the subjective decision-making process of medical experts in an algorithm suitable for computer implementation. In this paper, a remote monitoring system for preterm in neonatal ICU incubators is modeled and simulated. The model was designed with 4 input variables (body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen level saturation), and 1 output variable (action performed represented as ACT). ACT decides whether-an alert is generated or not and also determines the message displayed when a notification is required. ACT classifies the clinical priority of the monitored preterm into 5 different fields: code blue, code red, code yellow, code green, and-code black. The model was simulated using a fuzzy logic toolbox of MATLAB R2015A. About 216 IF_THEN rules were formulatedThe use of Remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems to monitor critically ill patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has enabled quality and real-time healthcare management. Fuzzy logic as an approach to designing RPM systems provides a means for encapsulating the subjective decision-making process of medical experts in an algorithm suitable for computer implementation. In this paper, a remote monitoring system for preterm in neonatal ICU incubators is modeled and simulated. The model was designed with 4 input variables (body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen level saturation), and 1 output variable (action performed represented as ACT). ACT decides whether-an alert is generated or not and also determines the message displayed when a notification is required. ACT classifies the clinical priority of the monitored preterm into 5 different fields: code blue, code red, code yellow, code green, and-code black. The model was simulated using a fuzzy logic toolbox of MATLAB R2015A. About 216 IF_THEN rules were formulated to monitor the inputs data fed into the model. The performance of the model was evaluated using-the confusion matrix to determine the model’s accuracy, precision, sensitivity, specificity, and false alarm rate. The-experimental results obtained shows that the fuzzy-based system is capable of producing satisfactory results when used for monitoring and classifying the clinical statuses of neonates in ICU incubators.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Justice O. Emuoyibofarhe, Akinyinka Tosin Akindele, Babatunde Seyi Ronke, Adebayo Omotosho, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
ISSN:2319-5886
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Medical Research & Health Sciences
Publisher:Sumathi
Place of publishing:Trichy
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/12
Tag:Confusion matrix; Fuzzy logic; Incubator; Preterm; Remote patient monitoring
Volume:8
Issue:5
Page number:12
First page:33
Last Page:44
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

