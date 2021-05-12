Schließen

Measuring and explaining the EU’s effect on national climate performance

  • To what extent has the European Union (EU) had a benign or retarding effect on what its member states would have undertaken in the absence of EU climate policies during 2008–2012? A measurement tool for the EU policy’s effect is developed and shows a benign average EU effect with considerable variation across countries. The EU’s policy effectiveness vis-à-vis its member states is explained by the EU’s non-compliance mechanism, the degree of usage of the Kyoto flexible mechanisms, and national pre-Kyoto emission reduction goals. Time-series cross-sectional analyses show that the EU’s non-compliance mechanism has no effect, while the ex-ante plans for using Kyoto flexible mechanisms and/or the ambitious pre-Kyoto emission reduction targets allow member states to escape constraints imposed by EU climate policy.

Metadaten
Author details:Lydia AvramiORCiD, Detlef F. SprinzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09644016.2018.1494945
ISSN:0964-4016
ISSN:1743-8934
Title of parent work (English):Environmental Politics
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/12
Tag:Climate change; EU; Kyoto (flexible) mechanisms; kyoto protocol; non-compliance; policy effectiveness
Volume:28
Issue:5
Page number:25
First page:822
Last Page:846
Funding institution:Greek State Scholarship Foundation (IKY) [5001552]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

