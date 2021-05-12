Schließen

Static security evaluation of an industrial web application

  • JavaScript is the most popular programming language for web applications. Static analysis of JavaScript applications is highly challenging due to its dynamic language constructs and event-driven asynchronous executions, which also give rise to many security-related bugs. Several static analysis tools to detect such bugs exist, however, research has not yet reported much on the precision and scalability trade-off of these analyzers. As a further obstacle, JavaScript programs structured in Node. js modules need to be collected for analysis, but existing bundlers are either specific to their respective analysis tools or not particularly suitable for static analysis.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gebrehiwet B. Welearegai, Max Schlueter, Christian HammerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3297280.3297471
ISBN:978-1-4503-5933-7
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 34th ACM/SIGAPP Symposium on Applied Computing
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/12
Tag:JavaScript; SAFE; WALA; comparison
Page number:10
First page:1952
Last Page:1961
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [16KIS0440]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo